Karen Read: Federal Judge Denies Defense Motion To Drop 2 Charges

Karen Read, who's facing a retrial in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, had two motions denied by a federal judge. Read's defense wanted the second-degree murder charge and leaving the scene charges dropped. (3/14/25) MORE

Karen Read Motions Denied

split screen of Robert Baker and Monica Sementilli

Robert Baker: 'The Best Way Was To Use A Knife'

Ashley Henning is seen on surveillance video inside her home

Video Shows Fight Before Shooting In Henning Home

Photo of Emily Pike

'She Was Full Of Life': Emily Pike's Uncle Joins Court TV

split screen of jordan henning and ashley henning photo

Military Wife Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

witness on the stand

Robert Baker on Fabio Sementilli: 'I murdered him because I wanted her'

Man on the witness stand, looks late middle-aged

Robert Baker Recalls Meeting Monica Sementilli, Having Secret Affair

Grumpy-looking man testifies as horrified woman looks on from defendant's chair.

Ex-Lover Robert Baker: Monica Had Nothing To Do With Fabio’s Murder

Young woman testifies as female defendant looks on

Sementillis' Daughter: 'I saw blood on the walls and in the kitchen'

curly-haired middle-aged witness in a sharp white blazer dabs her eyes with a tissue.

Victim's Friend to Jordan Henning's Lawyer: 'I AM Answering the Question!'

Jamie Savat

Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

Man testifies

Friend: Jordan Henning Said He Had A 'Top 10 List' Of Threats

