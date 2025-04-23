Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Karen Read’s Father: 'I Don't Lie. At My Age, I Answer to Another Maker'

Bill Read called it a good day for his daughter's defense team. He insisted Karen is innocent, said he'd never lie, and questioned why a DA wouldn't walk away from a "hypothetical" case whose lead detective was dishonorably discharged. (4/23/25) MORE

distinguished older gentleman in a sharp suit with perfectly coiffed grey hair speaks into a gaggle of mics on courthouse steps.

woman looks very angry on the witness stand

Judge Cannone Asks Kerry Roberts: 'Was That a Lie? Did You Lie?'

Kerry Roberts Cross Examined

Kerry Roberts Cross-Examined On Police Interview, Jennifer McCabe Texts

female witness on stand

Kerry Roberts: John O'Keefe's Body 'Was Completely Covered' By Snow

dark-haired woman on the witness stand

John O'Keefe's Longtime Friend Recalls Frantic Search

Read and O'Keefe

MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 1 Recap

Karen Read in court

'Can We Wrap This Up': Tense Cross-Examination Of First Karen Read Witness

Timothy Nuttal testifies in court

Paramedic Recalls Karen Read Saying, 'I Hit Him, I Hit Him, I Hit Him'

road with cars

Surviving Victims Describe Having Rocks Thrown At Their Vehicles

Jenna Grggs testifies in court

Alexa Bartell's Girlfriend Describes Moment Rock Crashed Into Car

Sean Higgins appears in court at a hearing

Higgins' Defense: Gaudreau Brothers' Drinking Contributed To Their Deaths

Aiden Kearney speaks to Karen Read in court

Aiden 'Turtleboy' Kearney Pleads The Fifth At Karen Read Hearing

