Karen Read’s Father: 'I Don't Lie. At My Age, I Answer to Another Maker'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Bill Read called it a good day for his daughter's defense team. He insisted Karen is innocent, said he'd never lie, and questioned why a DA wouldn't walk away from a "hypothetical" case whose lead detective was dishonorably discharged. (4/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?