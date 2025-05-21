Karen Read’s Lexus Had a Black Box, but Not As Precise as an Airplane’s

Motor vehicles record data, but it's not exactly a black box situation. With vehicles such as Karen Read's Lexus, the data isn't as precise as in aviation. It's also not the same type of data, and it can be interpreted in different ways. (5/20/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

Latest Videos

woman on sidewalk in front of courthouse is being placed in handcuffs

Is New Karen Read Buffer Zone Rule Unconstitutional?

Burgess & Read

Shanon Burgess: Karen Read's SUV's Black Box Doesn't Indicate Collision

side by side of forensic analyst and female defendant

Karen Read's Defense Claims Forensic Analyst's Timeline is Inaccurate

Karl Miyasako & Karen Read

DNA Analyst Can't Confirm It Was John O'Keefe's Hair on Karen Read's SUV

Shanon Burgess testifies in court

Read Defense Confronts Expert Witness Over Resume Inaccuracies

woman speaks at podium

'You're An Awful Human Being': Todd Stermer's Family Confronts Linda

Linda Stermer addresses court

Linda Stermer Says She Is 'Innocent And Wrongly Convicted' At Sentencing

Why is Karen Read's Retrial Coming to a Close Quicker Than Expected?

Robert Alessi

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Attorneys Argue Over Data Expert Testimony

Daily wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 16 Recap

Karen Read supporters outside of courrthouse

Karen Read Retrial: Judge Cannone Eases Buffer Zone Restrictions

judge speaks from the bench

Judge to Chidester: 'This Crime Destroyed Lives and Destroyed Families'

MORE VIDEOS