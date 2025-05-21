Karen Read’s Lexus Had a Black Box, but Not As Precise as an Airplane’s

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Motor vehicles record data, but it's not exactly a black box situation. With vehicles such as Karen Read's Lexus, the data isn't as precise as in aviation. It's also not the same type of data, and it can be interpreted in different ways. (5/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?