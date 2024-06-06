Karen Swift Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

After the jury told the court they were hung, they were instructed to continue deliberations and later returned with a verdict. David Swift was charged with the murder of his wife, Karen Swift. (6/6/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

After the jury told the court they were hung, they were instructed to continue deliberations and later returned with a verdict. David Swift was charged with the murder of his wife, Karen Swift.

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

david swift appears in court

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Hung Jury Instructed to Continue Deliberations

attorney delivers closing argument

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

david swift appears in court

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

A juror, being referred to as Tracie, joins Michael Ayala to speak about the Chad Daybell conviction and the jurors decision to recommend the death penalty in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Juror Speaks to Court TV About Daybell Trial and Death Penalty Verdict

woman testifies in court

Man Seen in Cemetery Where Karen Swift's Body Was Found

daybell juror splitscreen next to pic of daybell

Juror #12 Opens Up to Court TV About Daybell Trial

robin alford testifies

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

David Swift listens to prosecutor

State Rests in Karen Swift Murder Trial, Judgement of Acquittal Denied

lindsey blake interview

Daybell Prosecutor: This Case Was Stranger Than Fiction

trial proceedings in daybell trial

Sentencing | ID v. Chad Daybell: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial

Jury Recommends Death Penalty for Chad Daybell

MORE VIDEOS