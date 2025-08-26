Katherine Magbanua Admits Role as Middleman in Dan Markel Murder Plot

Katherine Magbanua, who's serving life without parole, testified that she coordinated Dan Markel's shooting death at Charlie Adelson’s request, passing money and acting as the link between Adelson and hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera. (8/26/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire , ,

Latest Videos

Katherine Magbanua on cross

Magbanua Confesses to Lying About Markel Murder Many Times in the Past

Sgt. Chris Corbitt

Cell Phone Expert Implicates Harvey Adelson In Communication With Hitman

VIDEO

Katherine Magbanua Admits Role as Middleman in Dan Markel Murder Plot

Mary Hull, fraud examiner

Motorcycles, Cars and Surgery: Money Trail After Dan Markel's Murder

side by side of male witness testifying in court and female defendant

Lacasse: Wendi was a 'Complete Anxious Wreck' Around Markel's Murder

female witness on stand

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Rob Adelson on the stand

Estranged Adelson Son Recalls Haunting Final Conversation with Donna

Wendi Adelson faces redirect

Wendi Adelson Faces Redirect in Her Mother Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Wendi Adelson faces cross-examination

Wendi Adelson Cross-Examined in Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Wendi Adelson

Wendi Adelson Says 'I Was Not Involved In Any Plot to Kill Danny'

Wendi Adelson

Wendi Adelson Says Mom Was 'Very Angry' At Dan Markel At Time of His Murder

Wendi Adelson 'hated' Dan Markel

Wendi Adelson Admits Saying She 'Hated' Dan Markel, Called him 'Dark Lord'

MORE VIDEOS