Key Testimony in Karen Read Retrial All Came Down to Cell Phones

A digital forensic expert testified that Jen McCabe's "hos long" search occurred around 6am, NOT 2:28am as she claimed. Another expert said John O'Keefe's cell phone stopped detecting movement near the flagpole in front of the Albert home. (4/28/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

graphic of phone and data

Cell Phone Expert Testifies To John O'Keefe's Phone's Movements

Karen Read sits in court

US Supreme Court Rejects Karen Read Appeal

Chase Jones sentenced

Emotional Victim Impact Statements Read in High-Speed Homicide Case

34 Fairview Road

Karen Read Retrial: Jury Visits Scene Where John O'Keefe's Body Was Found

Joseph Koenig verdict

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

splitscreen of stillframes from a TV interview of a woman

Are Karen Read Interview Clips Over-Prejudicial?

text message

'Stop Calling': Karen Read And John O'Keefe's Contentious Texts

Karen Read watches a clip play in court

Jury Sees Clip Of Karen Read Mocking Peggy O'Keefe

Peggy O'Keefe in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 2 Recap

karen read's lexus

Where Are the Missing Taillight Pieces From Karen Read's Lexus?

distinguished older gentleman in a sharp suit with perfectly coiffed grey hair speaks into a gaggle of mics on courthouse steps.

Karen Read’s Father: 'I Don't Lie. At My Age, I Answer to Another Maker'

woman looks very angry on the witness stand

Judge Cannone Asks Kerry Roberts: 'Was That a Lie? Did You Lie?'

