Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 14 Recap

Court TV discusses the possible connections between the state and local police, the Albert and the McCabe families and how everyone knows each other in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial. (5/17/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Audio of Stephan Sterns' February 27, 2024 police interview is released. The interview occurred before Madeline Soto's body was found and before the disturbing images on his phone were discovered.

Audio of Stephan Sterns' Police Interview Released

Court TV discusses the possible connections between the state and local police, the Albert and the McCabe families and how everyone knows each other in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 14 Recap

A photo shows Chad Daybell reading

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Week 5 Recap

The house at 34 Fairview Road.

Witness Woke Up to Karen Read's Screams

Sentencing | NH v. Timothy Verrill: Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial

Victim's Urn at Timothy Verrill's sentencing

Mother Tells Daughter’s Convicted Killer ‘This is What I have Left to Talk To’

Before the state rested its case-in-chief, texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were revealed in court. One of Lori's text reads,

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 25 Recap

Christopher Gregor's attorney, Mario Gallucci, believes Gregor will take the stand. Gregor is charged in the death of his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo.

Christopher Gregor Expected To Take Stand in Own Defense

Colin Albert, whom the defense considers an alternate suspect, faces cross-examination by Karen Read's defense attorney Alan Jackson. The jury sees videos of Albert making threats of physical violence towards people he didn't know.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 13 Recap

After alerting the defense and prosecution to a clerical error, Judge Boyce ruled that the prosecution will not be allowed to amend the indictment.

Chad Daybell Murder Charge Stands Despite Error

Matt McCabe testifies in Karen Read trial.

McCabe on SUV Outside House: 'It Was Weird That They Hadn't Come In'

Photo of Colin Albert and 2 friends.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Colin Albert Testimony Highlights

MORE VIDEOS