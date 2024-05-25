Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 18 Recap

Professional witness Brian Higgins takes the stand in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder trial. Higgins, a federal agent, testified that he was one of the first to leave the Albert home. (5/24/24)   MORE

Jury deliberations begin Tuesday as the closing arguments have been made in the TikTok Star Murder Trial where Ali Abulaban is accused of murdering his estranged wife and a man she was with. \

TikTok Star Murder Trial: Jury Deliberations Begin Tuesday

The judge in the Alec Baldwin case denies a motion to dismiss the indictment against the actor. Baldwin is accused in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Judge Denies Alec Baldwin's Request to Dismiss Indictment

Karen Read Defense Accuses Brian Higgins of Federal Crime

Prosecutor: Abulaban 'Knew His Shots Would Kill...Motive Was Jealousy'

New Attorneys Appointed for Kouri Richins at Hearing

'I Think You're Hot': Jury Sees Karen Read's Texts to Brian Higgins

Why Charlie Adelson Was Transferred to South Dakota: Insiders Tell All

Bryan Kohberger in Court for Motion to Compel

Court TV addresses the many conflicting stories regarding Tammy Daybell's death, including Garth Daybell saying he found Tammy dead on the couch in one instance while also saying he found her dead on the bed. Chad Daybell told the judge that he will not testify.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 29 Recap

The Karen Read case is looked at from a different perspective, as Court TV's Matt Johnson returns to the scene and drives by the location where officer John O'Keefe's body was found.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Court TV Drives By Scene of Crime

Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as Turtleboy, was in court today. Kearney is facing 16 charges of witness intimidation connected to the Karen Read case.

Aidan Kearney, Blogger Known As Turtleboy, Was in Court Today

