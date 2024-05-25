Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 18 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Professional witness Brian Higgins takes the stand in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder trial. Higgins, a federal agent, testified that he was one of the first to leave the Albert home. (5/24/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?