Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: New Bodycam Footage of Aftermath

New bodycam footage of the arrest of Susan Lorincz and the moment victim Ajike Owens' children are notified of their mother's death. Lorincz is charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Owens in front of her 9-year-old son. (8/12/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Susan Lorincz in patrol car.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: New Bodycam Footage of Aftermath

Robert Telles attends motions hearing.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Suspect Appears for Court Hearing

Female attorney dressed all in black delivers an argument while gesticulating.

Triple Murder Over $600 Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing

Sharp-dressed attorney delivers a powerful argument.

Triple Murder Over $600 Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Lady attorney in court

Triple Murder Over $600 Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

man testifies

Friend Describes Moving Dennis Jones' Body, Cleaning Crime Scene

The 'Gilbert Goons'

Seven Suspects Accused of Murdering Teen Appear in Court

Michael Jackson-Bolanos in court.

Synagogue Leader Murder Trial: Judge Dismisses Murder Charge

Bionca Ellis

Pretrial Hearing Scheduled for Tuesday for Bionca Ellis

Susan Lorincz & Ajike Owens

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Jury Selection Begins Monday

Karen Read props her cheek on her fist in court

Karen Read's Attorneys Cite Alex Murdaugh Case in Bid to Dismiss Charges

Splitscreen side by side images of 2 men.

NV v. Robert Telles: Investigative Reporter Murder Trial Begins Monday

MORE VIDEOS