Lead Attorney: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Needs To Be Released

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, talks one-on-one with Julie Grant about why he says the music mogul should be released from jail ahead of sentencing. Combs was convicted on two federal charges connected to prostitution. (7/30/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

julie grant and marc agnifilo

Lead Attorney: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Needs To Be Released

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell Speaks With Justice Dept. Officials

pretty blonde news anchor

Federal Prosecutor Maurene Comey Fired: Worked on Epstein, Diddy Cases

sketch of diddy in court

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Participates In Therapy Programs Behind Bars

woman on roadside next to a police officer

Mary Lou Retton to Arresting Officers: ‘I Am an Olympic Gold Medalist’

close-up photo of Diddy.

Judge Rules in Diddy's Favor By Narrowing Scope of Civil Suit

Mary Lou Retton smiles in bodycam video

Video Shows Olympian Mary Lou Retton's DUI Arrest

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

DOJ Denies Existence Of Jeffrey Epstein 'Client List'

sketch of sean diddy combs

Alternate Juror Describes Diddy 'Freak Off' Videos as 'Pretty Tame'

Diddy

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Breakdown of Charges and Verdict

Marc Agnifilo

Sean Combs' Defense Attorney Marc Agnifilo: 'Today Is A Great Victory'

Diddy denied bail

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Judge Denies Bail for Sean Combs

MORE VIDEOS