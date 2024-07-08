Live Coverage Begins in Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

VIDEO: In for Julie Grant on this episode of Opening Statements, Ted Rowlands reports from the courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico where Court TV's live coverage begins with motion hearings in the manslaughter trial against Alec Baldwin. (7/8/24)    MORE

Alec Baldwin makes his first court appearance during a pretrial hearing in the involuntary manslaughter case against him. The judge ruled in on several motions with a couple of notable wins for the defense as jury selection begins Tuesday.

Daniel Muir is seen speaking

Newly released documents from a 2006 grand jury investigation suggests Florida prosecutors knew Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they cut a plea deal.

Booking photos of 6 defendants

Surveillance video shows Alec Baldwin in an interrogation room

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied a request to use immunity to compel testimony from, Hannah Gutierrez, a movie set armorer in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin.

The actor is heading to trial on July 9 in connection to the fatal 'Rust' movie shooting. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Baldwin while rehearsing a scene, although, Baldwin denies ever pulling the trigger.

Alec Baldwin has a hearing on Friday in his case, where he's charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors are trying to force Hannah Gutierrez to testify at Alec Baldwin‘s upcoming trial.

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night while driving in The Hamptons. Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He appeared in court on Tuesday and released after his arraignment.

Justin Timberlake in a tux

from the bench logo gfx

OJ Simpson denied ever having a pair of Bruno Magli shoes, which were the brand of shoes that left bloody footprints at the crime scene. Simpson was found not guilty of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman deaths, but a picture submitted in the civil trial showed Simpson wearing the shoes, leading jurors to find Simpson liable for their deaths.

