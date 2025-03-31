Lori Daybell Loses Bid to Put Nate Eaton on Murder Trial Witness List

A judge ruled there's no reason to exclude Nate Eaton from court during Lori Daybell's AZ murder trial by putting him on defense witness list, as it'd violate his ability to report on the case. The judge addressed several other issues too. (3/31/25) MORE

