Lori Daybell Loses Bid to Put Nate Eaton on Murder Trial Witness List

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A judge ruled there's no reason to exclude Nate Eaton from court during Lori Daybell's AZ murder trial by putting him on defense witness list, as it'd violate his ability to report on the case. The judge addressed several other issues too. (3/31/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?