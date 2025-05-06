Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Lori Daybell Wants a New Trial, Cites Juror Misconduct

Daybell requested a new trial, citing juror misconduct, discovery violations, and prosecutorial misconduct. Convicted last month of conspiring to kill her 4th husband, she’s already serving life for murder convictions in Idaho. (5/6/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Cult Crimes, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

