Matt Johnson Was in the Courtroom for John O'Keefe's Niece's Testimony

Court TV's Matt Johnson saw John O'Keefe's teenage niece testify but was only allowed to bring pen and paper. The niece described a "coldness" from Karen Read and recalled a "frantic" Read waking her up at 4:30am the morning O'Keefe died. (5/14/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

