Melodee Buzzard's Mom Ashlee Due In Court for Preliminary Hearing

Melodee Buzzard's mom, Ashlee Buzzard is due in court today for a preliminary hearing on her false imprisonment charges, which is unrelated to Melodee's disappearance. Singer d4vd identified as suspect in Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death. (11/20/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Ashlee Buzzard appears in court

Missing Melodee Buzzard’s Mother Ashlee Appears in Court

john skelton mugshot

John Skelton Arraigned in Murder of 3 Missing Sons

Brian Walshe: I am here to plead guilty

Brian Walshe: 'I Am Here to Plead Guilty'

Brian Walshe jury selection

Jury Selection To Begin in Brian Walshe's Murder Trial

Brian Walshe's mom blows a kiss

Brian Walshe's Mother Blows a Kiss at Final Pretrial Hearing

photo of three boys

John Skelton Charged With Murder Of 3 Missing Sons

Ashlee Buzzard released

Judge Orders Missing Melodee Buzzard's Mother to Be Released

Ashlee Buzzard Arrested on Charges Unrelated to Search for Her Daughter

Ashlee Buzzard Arrested on Charges Unrelated to Search for Her Daughter

Ashlee Buzzard wig swaps

Melodee Buzzard's Mom Swapped Out Wigs To 'Avoid Recognition' During Trip

Melodee Buzzard and Ashlee Oct. 9 travel route

Ashlee and Melodee Buzzard's Oct. 9 Travel Route Timeline

melodee buzzard home

Additional Search Warrants Served in Search for Melodee Buzzard

split screen Melodee Buzzard and Colby Ryan

Lori Daybell's Son on Missing Melodee Buzzard: 'The Similarities Are Scary'

MORE VIDEOS