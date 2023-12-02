Millionaire Lawyer Murder Trial: Tex McIver Retrial for Wife's Death

- Watch Live
Tex McIver was convicted of murder after he shot and killed his wife, but the conviction was overturned and the prominent Atlanta attorney is headed back to trial. Court TV will carry the proceedings gavel-to-gavel, beginning Mon. Dec. 3. (12/1/23) MORE
