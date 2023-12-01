GA v. Tex McIver: Millionaire Lawyer Murder Trial

BY KATIE McLAUGHLIN

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (COURT TV) — The retrial of a prominent Atlanta attorney whose murder conviction was overturned begins Mon. Dec. 4.

Back in 2018, Claud “Tex” McIver was convicted on charges related to the 2016 shooting death of his wife, Diane McIver. Those charges included felony murder, aggravated assault, influencing a witness, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The murder and weapons charges, however, were overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court in 2022. McIver did, in fact, shoot his wife. It’s his intent that’s in dispute.

Diane, 64, was sitting in the passenger seat of her SUV when she was shot in the back on Sept. 25, 2026. The McIvers’ friend, Dani Jo Carter, was driving. McIver was sitting behind Diane. The three were on their way back to Atlanta after a trip to the McIvers’ Georgia horse farm. According to court documents, when the friend took a different exit to avoid a traffic jam, McIver said, “This is a really bad area.”

At that first trial, Seleta Griffin — who served as the Chief Sr. Assistant District Attorney of Gwinnett County at the time — explained to the jury how McIver asked for his gun, and Diane handed him a revolver that was inside a plastic grocery store bag within the SUV’s console. Moments later, McIver fired that gun, hitting Diane in the back.

Initially, McIver was charged with involuntary manslaughter two months after the shooting. He was later indicted for malice murder. The murder conviction was overturned when McIver’s defense team –successfully argued that the jury was improperly instructed when it came to considering the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter during deliberations.

McIver, now 81, contends the shooting was accidental, but prosecutors say his motive was money. The McIvers were each successful in their own right and had always kept their finances separate. McIver, however, had reportedly been living far beyond his means, particularly in light of the fact that he had recently ended his law partnership.

McIver is currently being held without bond in Fulton County Jail. He had asked to be released pending trial, citing the need for medical care and wanting to properly prepare for trial. The judge denied that request, saying he wasn’t a good candidate for bond due to his felony conviction for trying to influence a witness at his first trial. In his decision, the judge also wrote: “The temptation to abandon this replay of the drama of his wife’s shooting death is simply too great.”