Missing 15-Year-Old Girl's Decomposing Body Found in D4vd's Tesla

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The decomposing body of missing teen Celeste Rivas was found dismembered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to the singer d4vd. Rivas and d4vd, whose real name is David Burke, had matching tattoos that said "Shhh..." (9/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?