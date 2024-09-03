Missing Firefighters: Victim's Mother Joins Court TV

Chandler Kuhbander's mother, Jane Kuhbander, joins Court TV. Chandler was one of two firefighters that were found dead in Tennessee. Officials determined that Raegan Anderson, Chandler's ex-girlfriend killed him and then took her own life. (9/3/24) MORE

