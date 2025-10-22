Interview with a Killer season 3 banner

Mother Silent as Search Continues for Missing Girl Melody Buzzard

Nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard vanishes, and her mother, Ashlee won’t talk. Investigators believe Ashlee Buzzard drove her daughter from California to Nebraska before returning alone. Plus, Vinnie Politan and his guests break down Terence Crosbie's te MORE

Missing Persons, Shows ,

Latest Videos

melodee buzzard poster

Calif. 9-Year-Old Missing: Where is Melodee Buzzard?

Kada Scott

Missing Woman Kada Scott's Remains Found

photos of Nnakai Pratt

Parents Charged After Infant Reported Missing Found in Trash Bag

Emmanuel Haro's father, Jake Haro, pleads guilty

Baby Emmanuel Haro's Father Jake Haro Pleads Guilty to Murder

keon king arrest

Arrest Made in Disappearance of Kada Scott

Britney Gard found

Missing Mother of Two Britney Gard Found Alive

text graphic

Suzanne Simpson's Sister Arrested For Harassing Brad's Family

Brian Walshe in court

Brian Walshe's Attorneys Want Karen Read-Style Buffer Zone

Ring camera footage of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Report: Teen Whose Body Was Found in Singer dv4d's Tesla Wasn't Pregnant

Singer d4vd

New Details About the Remains of a Teen Girl Found in d4vd's Tesla

Travis Decker surveillance screen grab

Judge Ashley: Travis Decker is Dead, But Was Justice Served?

photo of the singer D4vd

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl's Decomposing Body Found in D4vd's Tesla

MORE VIDEOS