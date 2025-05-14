Much Ado About Nothing: What Was Going On With Karen Read Today?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Social media was on fire when court was cancelled at the last minute Tuesday in the Karen Read case. Vinnie joked that it was "Seinfeld" day because nothing happened; and Court TV's Matt Johnson explained what was really going on. (5/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?