Much Ado About Nothing: What Was Going On With Karen Read Today?

Social media was on fire when court was cancelled at the last minute Tuesday in the Karen Read case. Vinnie joked that it was "Seinfeld" day because nothing happened; and Court TV's Matt Johnson explained what was really going on. (5/13/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

Latest Videos

wide shot of a courtroom with a spotlight on a blonde-haired middle-aged man in the gallery

Blogger ‘Turtleboy’ Indicted on New Witness Intimidation Charges

Hank Brennan leaves courthouse

Hank Brennan, Special Prosecutor in Karen Read Retrial, Leaves Courthouse

Daily Trial Wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 14 Recap

split screen karen read/john o'keefe

Court Canceled Tuesday For Karen Read Retrial

Split screen of Stacey Wales and her brother as AI

Sister Explains How AI Allowed Her To Bring The Dead To Speak In Court

man holds up a pair of jeans in court

Why Were John O'Keefe's Jeans So Badly Grass-Stained if He Was in Deep Snow?

man answers questions in court

Sgt. Bukhenik: I Had No Loyalties to Anyone Involved in Karen Read Case

Brian Higgins at Canton PD

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Jury Shown Footage of Brian Higgins at Canton PD

Yuri Bukhenik testifies at Karen Read's trial

Proctor's Supervisor Says Texts Were 'Unfortunate And Unprofessional'

daily trial wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 13 Recap

Karen Read appears to give middle finger in court

Is Karen Read Giving The Middle Finger In Court?

text message conversation

Jury Sees Texts Between Karen Read, Brian Higgins: 'I Am Not A Hoe'

