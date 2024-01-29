Murdaugh Juror: Becky Hill Influenced My Decision

Juror Z told the judge that court clerk Becky Hill made it seem like Alex Murdaugh was already guilty, and that Hill's comments had an impact on her decision to find Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son. (1/29/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Becky Hill takes her oath.

Becky Hill's Full Testimony

Judge in Murdaugh evidentiary hearing.

Alex Murdaugh Hearing: Everything That Happened This Morning

Alex Murdaugh in court on 1/29/24

Murdaugh Juror: Becky Hill Influenced My Decision

Crumbley cries in court.

Jennifer Crumbley Cries in Front of the Jury: Why That is Problematic

Ty Tucker and Matt Johnson.

Ty Tucker to Court TV: 'This Could Be My Last Free Day for All I Know'

Franklin Tucker on cross-examination.

Treehouse Murder Trial: State Cross-Examines Defendant Franklin Tucker

Franklin Tucker on the stand.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Calls Himself to the Witness Stand

Shanda Vander Ark on the stand.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Shanda Vander Ark to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

Splitscreen: james Crumbley, Jennifer Crumbley, and Court TV guest analyst Philip Dube.

Michigan School Shooting: Jennifer Crumbley's Trial Begins Tomorrow

Donna Adelson appears in court via Zoom at her case management hearing.

Donna Adelson Speaks in Court

Paula Belmonte testifies from her hospital bed via Zoom.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Distressed Victim Paula Belmonte Testifies

Scott Peterson holds up Laci Peterson fliers.

LA Innocence Project Takes Up Scott Peterson Case

MORE VIDEOS