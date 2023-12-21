Murder in Paradise Plot: Lindsay Shiver Will Be Home for Christmas

Lindsay Shiver can travel to the U.S. and stay until pretrial court appearances require her to be back in the Bahamas. She plans to stay with her parents in Alabama, wear an ankle monitor, and can't go to Georgia except for court hearings. (12/21/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

Victim Chris Jones' relative speaks out after killer Brice Rhodes' sentencing.

Brice Rhodes Victim's Relative: 'Three Life Sentences is Not Enough'

Splitscreen of Matt Johnson reporting and Lindsay Shiver leaving court.

Murder in Paradise Plot: Lindsay Shiver Will Be Home for Christmas

Prosecutor in Agee case hands judge a note.

STD Revenge Killing Trial: Post Verdict Courtroom Shocker

Keith Agee stands for the verdict in the STD Revenge Killing Trial.

STD Revenge Killing Trial: Watch the Full Verdict

Shiver leaves court 12/21.

Murder in Paradise Plot: Will Lindsay Shiver Go Home for the Holidays?

Steven Lawson

Crystal Rogers Murder Case: Steven Lawson Arraigned This Morning

Lindsay Shiver's court arrival on 12/21/23.

Murder in Paradise Plot: Lindsay Shiver Court Arrival Ahead of Hearing

Two teenagers stand in court

Judge Addresses Behavior of Teens Accused in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Prosecutor in the STD Revenge Killing Trial.

Prosecutor: 'This is not about an STD. This is about his pride'

Judge delivers sentence

Judge Tells Keith Agee He Threw His Life Away During Sentencing

Keith Agee's defense attorney, Gregory Wise.

STD Revenge Killing Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Prosecutor in STD Revenge Killing Trial delivers closings.

STD Revenge Killing Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS