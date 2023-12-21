Lindsay Shiver allowed to travel to the US…with conditions

By LAUREN SILVER and ANNA ARMAS

NASSAU, Bahamas (Court TV) — Christmas came early for Lindsay Shiver, as she learned on Thursday that she will be allowed to travel to the United States to see her young children over the holiday.

Shiver has pleaded not guilty to charges she was involved in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband, Robert Shiver. The alleged plot involved Lindsay’s alleged lover and a third man.

Lindsay is charged in the Bahamas where she and Robert shared a home, but the couple has another property in Georgia where Robert has been living with the couple’s three young children.

While Lindsay has been out of jail on bond since August, but was not allowed to leave the Bahamas and had to surrender her passport.

On Dec. 15, Lindsay and her attorney asked a judge to allow her to travel for the holidays. The prosecution did not oppose the motion, but the judge refused to rule immediately, instead setting a second hearing for the next week.

RELATED: Threats, erratic behavior and weapons: Inside the Shiver family’s 911 calls

At Thursday’s hearing, Robert appeared via Zoom and testified that he did not want Lindsay to be allowed to come to the U.S., telling the judge that he is “thankful to be alive” and “After reviewing the indictment, this was a situation close to happening…I’m concerned for the safety of myself.”

When asked by Lindsay’s attorney whether he and the children had any plans to travel to the Bahamas over the holiday, Robert said, “No, not going to Abaco for the holidays.” Inside the courtroom, Lindsay could be seen shaking her head at his response.

Arguing on her behalf, Lindsay’s attorney described his client as a “single housewife with no source of income” and said she is living off of money stashed away by her parents.

Robert, who was briefly signed with the NFL, filed for divorce shortly after Lindsay’s arrest and has recently been romantically linked with Savannah Chrisley.

The judge ruled that Lindsay will be allowed to travel to the United States, but that she must keep the ankle monitor that she has been wearing on through the duration of her trip. The ankle monitor can be tracked from the U.S. and Lindsay was given an extra charger for it.

Lindsay will be living with her parents at their home in Alabama, and will not be allowed to travel to Georgia except for hearings relating to her divorce or custody of the children. She must also stay away from Robert and his home at all times.

In a statement to Court TV following the hearing, Lindsay’s attorney Owen C.B. Wells said, “Lindsay is thankful the court has agreed to let her return to the U.S. so she can see her children. Her attorneys will continue to prepare for trial and we look forward to vigorously defending Lindsay because she is innocent.”

The judge left Lindsay’s bail at $100,000.