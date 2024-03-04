Court date set for Lindsay Shiver in alleged murder-for-hire plot

NASSAU, Bahamas (Court TV) — Lindsay Shiver, accused of plotting with her lover to murder her husband, will stand trial this summer.

Lindsay Shiver is seen smiling outside of a courthouse in the Bahamas on Dec. 21, 2023. (Court TV)

A judge set Shiver’s trial to begin on July 1, 2024, in the Bahamas. Other hearings scheduled included a status hearing on May 1 and a pre-trial hearing on June 5, both of which she does need to appear.

Shiver, a former beauty queen, has pleaded not guilty to charges she wanted to kill her estranged husband, with whom she shares two young sons. Prosecutors say she, her lover and a third man exchanged text messages planning his murder.

Though she is facing serious charges, Shiver has been allowed to leave jail and the country. In December, a judge ruled that Shiver is allowed to travel to the United States, but has to stay at her parents’ home in Alabama.

The Shivers shared homes in Georgia and the Bahamas before their split. Robert Shiver, who had a brief career in the NFL, filed for divorce shortly after his wife was arrested and has since been linked romantically with reality TV personality Savannah Chrisley.

