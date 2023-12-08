Lindsay Shiver, co-defendants plead not guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Posted at 1:46 PM, December 8, 2023 and last updated 12:10 PM, December 8, 2023

BY KATIE McLAUGHLIN

ABACO, Bahamas (Court TV) — Lindsay Shiver and her two co-conspirators pled not guilty in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Shiver’s husband, Robert Shiver. A formal arraignment took place Friday morning in a courtroom in the Bahamas.

Lindsay Shiver

Lindsay Shiver walks into a courthouse in the Bahamas on Dec. 8, 2023. (Court TV)

The judge set a March 4, 2024 trial date, and Shiver’s next pretrial appearance will take place on January 31, 2024. All three are currently out on bail but must remain in Nassau, adhere to a curfew, and are being tracked by ankle monitors.

WATCH: ‘It’s Been Hard’: Lindsay Shiver Speaks Out After Release

The three co-defendants in the case — Shiver, 36, Terrance Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29 — are all represented by the same attorney and, as of now, will be tried together. They have thus far presented a united front, insisting they never seriously planned to kill Lindsay’s husband.

Shiver and Bethel were lovers. It is not clear if they are still a couple.

Cameras were not permitted in the courtroom, but Court TV Crime and Justice Correspondent Matt Johnson was at the hearing and heard the defendants speak in court. Johnson said all three stood with their arms folded and each individually addressed the judge to say they were not guilty.

The attorney representing the trio, Owen Wells, gave Court TV the following statement:

“Lindsay is innocent and the evidence will clearly demonstrate her innocence. She continues to face the legal process with complete transparency and honesty. Lindsay is looking forward to getting this ordeal behind her and — most importantly — she is looking forward to being reunited with her young children who have been without their mother for many months. She has confidence in the integrity of the Bahamian justice system and will continue to cooperate in any way she can.”

READ: Threats, erratic behavior and weapons: Inside the Shiver family’s 911 calls

Shiver, a Georgia native who shares three young sons with her now-estranged millionaire husband, is currently barred from returning to the U.S. Lindsay and Robert, who own a home in the Bahamas along with a mansion in the state of Georgia, were married for 13 years until Robert filed for divorce last April, citing Lindsay’s “adulterous conduct.”

More In:

Related Stories

Lindsay Shiver with her lawyer.

Lindsay Shiver Pleads Not Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Lindsay Shiver and co-conspirators pled not guilty to charges related to trying to kill Shiver's husband. Judge set a March 2024 trial date. More

Shiver Bahama court arrival.

Murder in Paradise Plot: Lindsay Shiver Arrives to Court in Bahamas

Lindsay Shiver arrives to court to be formally arraigned on charges related to a murder-for-hire plot against her husband, Robert Shiver. More

Murder in Paradise Plot Lindsey Shiver Due in Court

Lindsay Shiver is charged with conspiring to kill her husband with her alleged lover and another man in the Bahamas.  More

TRENDING

Lindsay Shiver with her lawyer.
Shiver Bahama court arrival.
Richard Allen court arrival.
Lori Vallow Daybell is arraigned in Arizona.

LATEST NEWS

booking photo of Steven Lawson
Lindsay Shiver
Ezra McCandless on the stand.
Mourner outside Oxford High School sign

SCRIPPS NEWS

Woman arrested after pouring gas onto childhood home of MLK Jr.
New bill in congress would help protect US postal workers
US senator's son charged in crash that killed North Dakota deputy