Lindsay Shiver asks judge to let her travel to the US

Posted at 7:42 PM, December 15, 2023

By LAUREN SILVER

ABACO, Bahamas (Court TV) — Lindsay Shiver returned to a Bahamas courtroom on Friday, where she asked a judge to allow her to travel to the United States to see her children.

Lindsay Shiver

Lindsay Shiver walks into a courthouse in the Bahamas on Dec. 8, 2023. (Court TV)

Shiver, 36, pleaded not guilty last week to being involved in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband, Robert Shiver. Lindsay is charged alongside her lover, Terrance Bethel, 28. It is unclear whether the two are still a couple, as the court has barred from having any contact with one another.

The Shivers shared property in Georgia as well as a home in the Bahamas. While Lindsay has been out on bail, she has been unable to leave the country due to the pending charges against her. As a result, she has also been unable to see her three young sons, whom she shares with her husband.

Lindsay appeared before a judge in the Bahamas on Friday asking for permission to leave to visit the United States. The prosecution did not oppose the motion, but the judge said he would need to take the matter under consideration before issuing a ruling.

In a statement following the hearing, C.B. Wells, Lindsay’s attorney, told Court TV:

“Lindsay is looking forward to being reunited with her children. The separation has been extremely difficult for them. Her attorneys continue to prepare for trial and Lindsay continues to be fully cooperative with the Bahamian justice system. She is facing the legal process with complete transparency.”

Lindsay is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21 — the court may decide on whether she can travel at the hearing. No cameras are permitted in courtrooms in the Bahamas.

Robert, an executive at a life insurance who was briefly signed with the NFL, has filed for divorce from his wife, and has been linked to Savannah Chrisley.

