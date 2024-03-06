Murder of Madeline Soto: Three Big Things Happening In the Case

Several big things happening in this case, from an inappropriate image being posted on social media to body language analysis of the suspect and the victim's mother from interviews conducted by WFTV. (3/5/24)   MORE

With everything happening in the Murder of Madeline Soto, should Madeline's mother, Jenn Soto, hire an attorney?

Several big things happening in this case, from an inappropriate image being posted on social media to body language analysis of the suspect and her mother from interviews conducted by WFTV.

Stephan Sterns appeared tearful in an interview with WFTV before he was arrested in connection with Madeline Soto's disappearance.

Officials say surveillance video shows Stephan Sterns throwing items into dumpster, including Madeline Soto's backpack and school laptop.

Photo of Stephan Sterns

