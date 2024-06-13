Missing Toddler, Seraya Aung, May Be in Mexico With Her Father

Local and federal investigators are working together to search for a father, the toddler he's accused of abducting and his fiancée in a search that has spanned multiple states and now Mexico. (6/12/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Local and federal investigators are working together to search for a father, the toddler he's accused of abducting and his fiancée in a search that has spanned multiple states and now Mexico.

Missing Toddler, Seraya Aung, May Be in Mexico With Her Father

Miles Bryant Interrogation Video #1

Miles Bryant Police Interrogation: 'God, I Feel Like a Perp'

David Swift listens to prosecutor

State Rests in Karen Swift Murder Trial, Judgement of Acquittal Denied

Gabby Petito's parents join Vinnie Politan and Julie Grant to discuss how the pain and suffering they've faced is a driving force in trying to help others, so that Gabby's story doesn't happen again.

Gabby Petito's Parents Join Court TV at CrimeCon

Christopher Palmiter was charged with failure to report a missing child to law enforcement. Madalina Cojocari was last seen on Nov. 21, 2022, but wasn't reported missing until Dec. 15.

Missing Stepdaughter Trial: Jury Reaches Verdict

christopher palmiter testifies

Missing Stepdaughter Trial: Christopher Palmiter Testifies

chris palmiter appears in court

Missing Stepdaughter Trial: Opening Statements

Upon her release from prison, Diana Cojocari was asked about Madalina's whereabouts by reporters and replied,

VIDEO: Mother of Madalina Cojocari Released From Prison

Adam Montgomery is sentenced after being convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering, in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Adam Montgomery Sentenced

Victim impact statements are read in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial. Prosecutors are asking a judge to send Adam Montgomery to prison for 56 years to life at his sentencing.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Victim Impact Statements

A couple holding a baby (the baby's face is blurred).

Could Brooks Houck's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him?

A picture taken at a rest stop in the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina shows a teen that looks like Sebastian Rogers.

Is This a Picture of Sebastian Rogers?

MORE VIDEOS