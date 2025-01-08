Navy Vet Sues CNN: 'It's Devastating When You're Labeled a Criminal'

Zachary Young claims CNN falsely accused him of helping desperate people flee Afghanistan by offering black market evacuations. The Navy vet is suing in civil court, saying CNN smeared him when they called him an "illegal profiteer." (1/7/25) MORE

Split screen: Still photo of a young blonde dude with tight curls, still photo of a young man dressed as Michael Jackson on NY subway.

Man Acquitted in NYC Subway Chokehold Case Wants Civil Suit Dismissed

Redheaded, bearded man on the stand looks pensive.

Navy Vet on CNN Report: It Put Me In a Mental and Emotional Tailspin

Bearded, red-headed middle-aged man testifies.

Navy Vet Sues CNN: 'It's Devastating When You're Labeled a Criminal'

Gabby Petito

Judge Tosses Petito Family’s Lawsuit Against Moab Police

Karen Read sits in court

Judge Pauses O'Keefe Family's Civil Case Against Karen Read

celebrity arrested

Should a Gag Order Be Granted For Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accusers?

Andra Griffin testifies

YouTuber 'Bullhorn Betty' Must Stay Away From Sebastian Rogers' Family

male celebrity wearing cowboy hat next to woman

New Lawsuit Accuses Garth Brooks of Sexual Assault and Battery

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit

New Lawsuit Accuses 'Diddy' of Drugging, Impregnating Woman

Sandra Birchmore was found dead, hanging in her apartment in Canton, Mass. The autopsy ruled her death a suicide and confirmed that she was 3-months pregnant.  Three officers are alleged to have groomed and sexually abused Birchmore since she was 15.

The Death of Sandra Birchmore

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, has filed a lawsuit against several media companies, accusing them of defamation for documentaries they produced falsely accusing him of being involved with Stephen Smith's death.

Buster Murdaugh, Son of Alex Murdaugh, Files Defamation Lawsuit

John-Paul Miller and Mica Miller.

Mica Miller Family Attorney: Mica Was Brainwashed, Abused By John-Paul

