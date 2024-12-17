Assassination of a CEO Banner

Police Investigating Possible Manifesto Circulating on Social Media

The Madison police chief held a news conference addressing a potential motive and a so-called manifesto circulating on social media. The shooter at Abundant Life Christian School has been identified as Natalie Rupnow, 15. (12/17/24) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

police chief gives press conference

Police: Second Grade Teacher Called 911 During School Shooting

menedez brothers

New LA DA: Erik & Lyle Menendez's Cases Will Be Handled 'Separately'

Madison, Wisconsin School Shooting

Wisconsin School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 6 Injured

A courtroom sketch of an older woman looking shocked

Who Benefits Most From Continuance of Menendez Brothers Sentencing?

Grey-haired, suited-up older gentleman delivers a press conference on courthouse steps.

Menendez Brothers' Attorney: Today's Hearing Was a 'Moving Experience'

Crowds of people outside

Lottery For Seats at Menendez Brothers Hearing

Photo of two young men who look alike.

Will the Menendez Brothers Be Freed Today?

Handsome man who appears to be a news anchor speaks with great fervor.

Jealous Ex Shot Dead Trial: Brian Camp Testifies in His Own Defense

Menacing looking prison inmate sits across from a journalist interviewing him.

‘Which Do You Think You Are: Sick and Treatable or Irredeemably Mad?’

Sandy-haired teenage boy stands in front of a swanky backyard pool.

Interview with a Killer: Sneak Peek at Season Finale

Splitscreen of two handsome tv news personalities.

'This Episode is Really About the Dark Recesses of the Adolescent Mind'

the menendez brothers

Newly Elected LA DA Speaks Out on Menendez Brothers Case

MORE VIDEOS