Police, Prosecutors Speak Following Bryan Kohberger's Sentencing

Prosecutor Bill Thompson and Moscow PD Chief Anthony Dahlinger speak following Bryan Kohberger's sentencing. Dahlinger said each agency played a vital role and they 'never lost sight of the mission, to bring justice to the victims and their families. MORE

Moscow PD Chief Anthony Dahlin

Judge Steven Hippler

Judge to Bryan Kohberger: 'A Faceless Coward... Worst of the Worst'

Xana Kernodle's aunt, Kim Kernodle, addresses Bryan Kohberger

Xana Kernodle's Aunt: 'This May Bother Everybody... I have Forgiven You'

Prosecutor Bill Thompson

Prosecutor Details Plea Agreement Timeline in Bryan Kohberger's Case

Xana Kernodle's family VIS

Xana Kernodle's Family Give Impact Statements at Kohberger's Sentencing

Steve Goncalves VIS

Kaylee Goncalves' Father: ’You United Everyone in Their Disgust for You'

Kaylee Goncalves' family's VIS

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Give Impact Statements at Kohberger's Sentencing

Madison Mogen's family give VIS

Madison Mogen's Family Give Impact Statements at Bryan Kohberger Sentencing

Bethany Funke's VIS is read

Surviving Roommate Bethany Funke Shares Memories of Idaho Victims

Rachel Rigby

Friend Reads Shelby Nealy Expletive-Laden Poem, Expressing Anger at His Dad

man in jail clothes sits in interrogation room

Nealy to Mom: ‘They Figured Out Who Did It and Then They Caught Me’

Shelby Nealy police interview

Shelby Nealy: 'I Had To Figure Out What the F*** To Do With 3 Bodies’

