Police: University of Kentucky Cheerleader Laken Snelling Hid Dead Infant

Laken Snelling is facing multiple charges after cops found her deceased infant wrapped in a towel inside a trash bag in a closet, according to arrest records. Snelling was charged with abuse of a corpse and concealing the birth of an infant. (9/3/25) MORE

Samantha Krebs jury selection

Jury Selection Underway in Kiss and Kill Murder Trial

Kristin Adamson

Family Lawyer Says Dan Markel’s Post-Divorce Filings Were Personal, Hostile

Barry Morphew at bond hearing

Judge Refuses to Lower Barry Morphew's $3M Bond

Surveillance footage of Donna Adelson and jail house info

Jury Shown Surveillance Video of Donna Adelson and Jailhouse Informant

Donna Adelson's friend, Ann Cunningham

Donna Adelson's Friend Re-Called to Discuss Calls After Dan Markel's Death

Ron Gutterson

Family Friend: Harvey and Donna Adelson's Vietnam Trip Was 'Temporary'

Jake Haro

Missing Baby Emmanuel's Father, Jake Haro Speaks From Behind Bars

Lawrence Dority speaks before sentencing

Lawrence Dority Seeks Mercy at Sentencing for Ex-NBA Player's Murder

Adriean Payne's loved ones spoke at the sentencing hearing for Lawrence Dority. The former NBA player's girlfriend, Tara Walker, spoke of the heartbreak of raising a son without a dad.

Ex-NBA Player's Girlfriend: Our Son 'Doesn't Know His Dad Because of You'

Lawrence Dority's godfaher asks for leniency

Anguished Family Members Beg for Leniency as Lawrence Dority Is Sentenced

