Police: University of Kentucky Cheerleader Laken Snelling Hid Dead Infant

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Laken Snelling is facing multiple charges after cops found her deceased infant wrapped in a towel inside a trash bag in a closet, according to arrest records. Snelling was charged with abuse of a corpse and concealing the birth of an infant. (9/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?