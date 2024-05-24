Prosecutor: Abulaban 'Knew His Shots Would Kill...Motive Was Jealousy'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The prosecutor laid out Ali Abulaban's motive: Ana had separated from him and he'd caught her with another man, so he loaded his gun, drove to her apartment and pulled the trigger six times, shooting Ana and Ray in the head and face. (5/24/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?