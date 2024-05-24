Prosecutor: Abulaban 'Knew His Shots Would Kill...Motive Was Jealousy'

The prosecutor laid out Ali Abulaban's motive: Ana had separated from him and he'd caught her with another man, so he loaded his gun, drove to her apartment and pulled the trigger six times, shooting Ana and Ray in the head and face. (5/24/24)   MORE

Court TV addresses the many conflicting stories regarding Tammy Daybell's death, including Garth Daybell saying he found Tammy dead on the couch in one instance while also saying he found her dead on the bed. Chad Daybell told the judge that he will not testify.

After being convicted in March of killing his ex-wife, Kendy Howard, ex-Idaho trooper, Daniel Howard, was sentenced Thursday.

Court TV takes a look at some of the biggest moments that have happened in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial, which includes Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow discussing building a pool in the backyard a day before the bodies were found.

