State Rests in Karen Swift Murder Trial, Judgement of Acquittal Denied

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The judge finds that the state has put forth sufficient circumstantial evidence to send the case to the jury for consideration and denies the motion for judgment of acquittal. (6/3/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?