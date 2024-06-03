State Rests in Karen Swift Murder Trial, Judgement of Acquittal Denied

The judge finds that the state has put forth sufficient circumstantial evidence to send the case to the jury for consideration and denies the motion for judgment of acquittal. (6/3/24)   MORE

David Swift listens to prosecutor

lindsey blake interview

Daybell Prosecutor: This Case Was Stranger Than Fiction

trial proceedings in daybell trial

Sentencing | ID v. Chad Daybell: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial

Jury Recommends Death Penalty for Chad Daybell

After being convicted of murder in the deaths of Tammy Daybell, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Chad Daybell is in the sentencing phase of his trial. The jury is deliberating whether he'll get the death penalty or a life sentence. 

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 33 Recap

Testimony continues in the Karen Swift Murder Trial. Jennifer Lamb, Karen's neighbor, said she remembered seeing Karen's car at the end of a road and texting Karen, asking if

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

three zoom screens during chad daybells trial

'Hole in My Heart': Chad Daybell Hears Emotional Victim Impact Statements

gregor reacts to verdict

Verdict | NJ v. Gregor: Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial

john prior delivers opening statements

'Something Changed': Chad Daybell Defense Points to Lori Vallow

chad daybell courtroom

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial Penalty Phase: Prosecution Opening Statement

Chad daybell addresses the court

Chad Daybell's Defense Will Not Present Mitigation for Death Penalty

triple boxes show chad daybell, lori vallow and juror #18

Lori Vallow Juror Weighs in On Chad Daybell Verdict

