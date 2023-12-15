Prosecutor: Imagine those being the last words you said to your child?

- Watch Live
Matt Roberts, delivering the State's closing in the Tortured Son Murder Trial, reminded the jury that the very last words Shanda Vander Ark's special needs teenage son heard were: "See dummy! You don't need to open your mouth to breathe." (12/15/23) MORE
