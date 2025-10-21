Prosecutors Add Charges Against Keon King as Kada Scott's Remains Located

- Watch Live
Vinnie Politan discusses the addition of new charges against Keon King, including arson, causing a catastrophe, and conspiracy, after the discovery of Kada Scott's remains in connection to the original kidnapping charges. (10/20/25) MORE
