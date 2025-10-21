Prosecutors Add Charges Against Keon King as Kada Scott's Remains Located

Vinnie Politan discusses the addition of new charges against Keon King, including arson, causing a catastrophe, and conspiracy, after the discovery of Kada Scott's remains in connection to the original kidnapping charges. (10/20/25) MORE

Kidnapping, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Kada Scott

Missing Woman Kada Scott's Remains Found

Dustin Duren's attorney

Defense: Duren Was 'Reacting to a Threat Towards His Beloved Daughter'

Amber Alert Murder Trial

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Man Accused of Murdering Mother of His Children

keon king arrest

Arrest Made in Disappearance of Kada Scott

Kimberly Sullivan in court

Woman Accused of Holding Stepson Captive Seeks Accuser’s Name, Address

Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo verdicts

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Watch the Two Verdicts!

Kimberly Sullivan appears in court

Kimberly Sullivan Requests Alleged Victim's Address in New Motion

Sign shop owner testifies in Hernandez case

Shop Owner Worried Signs He Made For Carlos Hernandez Were Used in Crime

Detective Casey Jones

Detective Details Taking Defendant Carlos Hernandez Into Custody

bodycam footage of officers responding to Linda Murray

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Bodycam of Officers Responding to Scene

defense attorney Michael McCarthy delivers his opening statement

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Joshua Zuazo Opening Statements

Linda Murray takes the stand

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Victim Hussein Murray's Wife Takes Stand

MORE VIDEOS