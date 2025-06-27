Prosecutors: Diddy Used Power, Violence And Fear to Get What He Wanted

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
In their closing argument, prosecutors focused on themes of power, violence and fear. Now, what will Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorneys say in their closing? Julie Grant is live in New York with insight from inside the federal courthouse. (6/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?