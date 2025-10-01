Prosecutors Urge Federal Judge to Send Diddy to Prison For Over 11 Years

Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs to at least 11 years in prison at Friday's sentencing for prostitution-related charges. They included a letter from Cassie Ventura that describes nightmares about Combs' abuse. (9/30/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

splitscreen: sketch of diddy/sketch of cassie ventura

Prosecutors Urge Federal Judge to Send Diddy to Prison For Over 11 Years

file photo of Diddy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Returns to Court a Week Shy of Oct. 3 Sentencing Date

Taylor Swift

Man Arrested at Travis Kelce's Home Trying to Serve Papers to Taylor Swift

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Propose Sentence of 14 Months or Less

photo of the singer D4vd

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl's Decomposing Body Found in D4vd's Tesla

Gery Busey, who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a woman at a convention, attends his sentencing hearing via Zoom. His attorney attends via Zoom as well.

Gary Busey Learns His Fate for Criminal Sexual Contact

Cardi B verdict reactions

Reaction to Cardi B's Civil Assault Trial Verdict, Pen Throwing Incident

Cardi B gets into an SUV

Cardi B: Court TV 'Got Good Angles of Me'

plaintiff Emani Ellis' attorney argues in court

Cardi B Assault Trial: Plaintiff Rebuttal Closing Argument

Cardii B'd defense attorney

Cardi B's Defense: Ellis' Claims Are Unsubstantiated, No Real Harm Done

Cardi B gives a press conference

Cardi B: Next Time, 'I'm Going to Countersue, and I'm Gonna Make You Pay'

verdict announced in Cardi B civil assault trial.

Cardi B Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

MORE VIDEOS