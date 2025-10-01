Prosecutors Urge Federal Judge to Send Diddy to Prison For Over 11 Years

- Watch Live
Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs to at least 11 years in prison at Friday's sentencing for prostitution-related charges. They included a letter from Cassie Ventura that describes nightmares about Combs' abuse. (9/30/25) MORE
