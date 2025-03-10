Racial Tension | Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?

Individuals who were inside the courtroom during O.J. Simpson's murder trial for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, share their perspectives on how racial tensions influenced the trial's outcome. MORE

