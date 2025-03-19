Record Label Files to Dismiss Drake's Suit Over Kendrick Lamar Song

Universal Music Group files motion to dismiss Drake defamation suit over Kendrick Lamar diss track, "Not Like Us." Drake alleges UMG (both artists' parent record label) promoted the song even though it included false pedophilia allegations. (3/18/25)

