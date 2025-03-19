Record Label Files to Dismiss Drake's Suit Over Kendrick Lamar Song

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Universal Music Group files motion to dismiss Drake defamation suit over Kendrick Lamar diss track, "Not Like Us." Drake alleges UMG (both artists' parent record label) promoted the song even though it included false pedophilia allegations. (3/18/25)
Do you want to continue watching?