Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial Co-defendant Gets Maximum Sentence

Zachary Kwak got the maximum 32 years in prison for the rock-throwing incident that killed Alexa Bartell. Kwak, Nicholas Karol-Chik and Joseph Koenig were initially charged with 1st-degree murder but Kwak took a plea deal on lesser charges. (5/5/25) MORE

Assault, Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

wide shot of a courtroom

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial Co-defendant Gets Maximum Sentence

courtroom brawl

Six People Charged After Vicious Kansas Courtroom Brawl

nicholas karol-chik's sentencing hearing

Rock-Throwing Murder Case | Co-Defendant Nicholas Karol-Chik Sentenced

nicholas karol-chiks' mother speaks at sentencing

Nicholas Karol-Chik's Mother Says He'd 'Never Hurt Anyone On Purpose'

Nicholas Karol-Chik addresses court

Nicholas Karol-Chik Tells Judge 'Nothing Will Erase the Pain I've Caused'

alexa bartells' mom speaks in court

Alexa Bartell's Mom Tells Judge 'I'm Serving a Life Sentence of Pain'

man on witness stand with a bailiff behind him.

Ex-Cop Desmond Mills Faces Cross-Examination in Tyre Nichols Murder Trial

Geyser sits in court

Judge 'Disappointed' With Morgan Geyser's Conditional Release Plan Team

splitscreen: young, bald Black man, old, bald Black man

Tupac Murder Suspect 'Keffe D' Seeks New Trial in Jail Altercation Case

austin chronister in court

Alleged Victim Testifies During Austin Chronister's Bond Hearing

graphic with text and male silhouette

Man Allegedly Held Captive By Stepmother For Years Breaks Silence

Victor Martinez-Hernandez police video

Jury Reaches Verdict in Rachel Morin Murder Trial

MORE VIDEOS