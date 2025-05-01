Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rejects Last-Minute Plea Deal

Sean "Diddy" Combs rejected another plea deal. Terms weren't disclosed, but Combs would've reportedly faced less prison time than if he were found guilty. Jury selection in Combs' trial on sex trafficking and other charges begins Mon. May 5. (5/1/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

middle-aged Black man on a fancy stage

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rejects Last-Minute Plea Deal

font that says the word

'Rust' Movie to Be Released May 2

close-up shot of a Black man on a stage.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rejects Plea Deal Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

shannon sharpe on set

Shannon Sharpe Addresses Rape Allegations in $50M Lawsuit

grumpy-looking older man adjusts his tie and wears thick-rimmed glasses in order to appear studious and repentant

Opening Statements Begin in Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial

splitscreen: young, bald Black man, old, bald Black man

Tupac Murder Suspect 'Keffe D' Seeks New Trial in Jail Altercation Case

photo of sean 'diddy' combs in monitor

Judge Refuses To Delay Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

profile of older man outside wearing a black suit.

9 Jurors Seated in Harvey Weinstein Retrial

Man on stage has sunglasses and is wearing all red satin and a gold medallion

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Two-Month Delay of May 5th Trial

large guy is flanked by 2 police officers as they escort him out of a police station. Large guy wears a navy blazer and robin's egg blue sweater vest that looks like cashmere

Jury Selection Continues in Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial

handsome, middle-aged, grey haired man in a sharp suit.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Adds Young Thug Attorney Brian Steele to Defense Team

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Appeals Conviction To US Supreme Court

MORE VIDEOS