Shover Prosecutor: This Case is 'About a Cold Blooded Revenge Killing'

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin delivers the State's open in CA v. Owen Shover: Missing Classmate Murder Trial. Shover is accused of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of 16-year-old Aranda Briones. The victim and defendant had bee   MORE

A bald, middle-aged attorney wearing a purple suit and orange tie argues in court.

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Sharp-dressed attorney delivers an argument. Judge is on the bench in the background.

Katrina Baur mugshot.

Katrina Baur's Lawyer Motions to Withdraw From Case

Owen Shover and Aranda Briones.

Two Brothers Arrested in Connection to High School Classmate's Death

Crystal Sorey walks down a path marked

Report: Crystal Sorey Joins Search for Harmony Montgomery

Elijah Vue

Casey Anthony Judge Weighs in on Elijah Vue Case

photos of caleb harris

DNA Analysis Confirms Remains Are Caleb Harris

Two adults believed to have abducted a toddler from Washington have been taken into custody after an international manhunt ended with the child found safely.

Missing Toddler, Seraya Aung Harmon, Found Safe in Mexico

Daniel Muir is seen speaking

Son of Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir Found, Parents Arrested

Indiana Police are searching for the son of a former NFL player, Daniel Muir. Daniel's son, Bryson Muir, who was last seen on June 16. Police say Daniel, is not cooperating and is at the center of abuse allegations made by Bryson's grandmother.

Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir's Son, Bryson Muir, Missing

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Katrina Baur, the mother of missing toddler Elijah Vue. Vue was three years old when he went missing on Feb. 18, 2024. His mother and her boyfriend are facing charges stemming from his disappearance.

Plea Hearing Scheduled for Katrina Baur, Elijah Vue's Mother

Bodies of Missing Firefighters Found in Tennessee

