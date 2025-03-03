Skelton Brothers' Mom Recalls the Day Her 3 Young Sons Vanished

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tanya Zuvers, the Skelton boys' mom, recalled realizing something wasn't right when she went to pick the boys up from visiting their dad, Jack Skelton, over Thanksgiving 2010. Zuvers also spoke about her tumultuous relationship with Jack. (3/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?