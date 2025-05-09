Smokey Robinson's Lawyer: Ex-Housekeepers' Rape Claims are 'Vile' and 'False'

Smokey Robinson's attorney says rape allegations filed by 4 ex-housekeepers against the Motown legend are "vile," "false," and "an ugly way of extracting money" from the 85-year-old music icon. The women are seeking at least $50M in damages. (5/8/25) MORE