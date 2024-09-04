State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

- Watch Live
Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey has asked a New Mexico judge to reinstate an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust." (9/4/24) MORE
