State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey has asked a New Mexico judge to reinstate an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust." (9/4/24) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Court TV, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Older gentleman with grey, slicked-back hair, sharp suit and thick black glasses sits at defense table

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

Cain Velasquez

Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Pleads No Contest Ahead of Trial

Justin Timberlake sings into a microphone

Justin Timberlake's License Suspended at Court Hearing

photos of 3 men

How Believable is Keefe D's Diddy Accusation?

Justin Timberlake DWI Denial

Justin Timberlake’s Lawyer: He Was Not Intoxicated During Arrest

Should Baldwin Leave Well Enough Alone?

A judge has tentatively rescheduled the retrial of Harvey Weinstein. The Hollywood mogul will go on trial again on rape and sexual assault charges on November 12.

Harvey Weinstein Retrial Tentatively Rescheduled for November

combo image of two men and a woman in court

Hannah Gutierrez's Lawyer Details Missing Evidence in New Motion

The judge overseeing the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against Young Thug and others in Atlanta has been removed from the case after two defendants sought his recusal, citing a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a state witness.

Judge in Young Thug Racketeering Trial Removed from Case

combo image of two women in court

Special Prosecutor Says It Was Right to Dismiss Case Against Baldwin

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' 

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Joins Court TV

In a shocking turn of events, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice on the third day of Baldwin’s manslaughter trial.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 3 Recap

MORE VIDEOS