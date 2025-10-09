Surveillance Video Shows Mark Sanchez After Alleged Attack

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Surveillance video shows Mark Sanchez after an alleged attack in Indianapolis that has him facing a felony battery charge. Sanchez, a former NFL quarterback, is accused of attacking a truck driver. (10/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?