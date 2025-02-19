Tacopina: Rocky & Rihanna 'Promised Their Third Kid Will be Named A$AP Joe'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
After joking about his clients naming a child after him, defense attorney Joe Tacopina reflected on A$AP Rocky's jubilant reaction to being found not guilty, saying: "That was raw emotion. That was happiness." (2/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?