Tag # of Dan Markel's Honda Accord Listed in Donna Adelson's 2014 Planner

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Donna Adelson had information about Dan Markel's Honda Accord written in her 2014 daily planner, including license plate number. 2014 is the year Markel was gunned down in his car. Adelson is accused of masterminding his murder. (8/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?